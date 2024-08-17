Dangerous rip currents at NJ, Del. beaches this weekend; potential heavy downpours Sunday NEXT Weather Meteorologist Tammie Souza has the forecast for the Philadelphia region including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - where we're expecting scattered showers on Saturday with heavier rain falling on Sunday. Any downpours Sunday could produce flooding, so be careful and do not drive through flooded roads. Down at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, high surf and potential rip currents due to Hurricane Ernesto are producing dangerous conditions in the ocean. Pay attention to lifeguards and follow all safety recommendations.