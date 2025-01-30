Crews continue searching for victims in the Potomac River near Washington, D.C. after plane crash Darkness has now fallen once again over the Potomac River making this already difficult recovery mission more challenging. Boats remain in the water at this hour and we're told about 50 members of the NTSB are out. We have also seen members of the FBI and hundreds of first responders from the DC area. CBS News has confirmed that the control tower was understaffed at the time of the collision. Ryan Hughes reports.