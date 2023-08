CHOP hosting Community Health Partnership back-to-school clinic There will be a Community Health Partnership clinic at 62nd Street and Cedar Avenue starting at 11 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. The event will include fresh food for families, sports equipment, health screenings and books for kids. READ MORE: https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/chop-community-health-partnership-back-to-school-clinic-philadelphia/