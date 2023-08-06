CHOP hosting back-to-school clinic to help families prepare for new school year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's hard to believe but it's time for a lot of parents and kids to think about back to school! That's why the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is helping get families ready!

There will be a Community Health Partnership clinic at 62nd Street and Cedar Avenue starting at 11 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m.

The event will include fresh food for families, sports equipment, health screenings and books for kids.