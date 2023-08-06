Watch CBS News
Local News

CHOP hosting back-to-school clinic to help families prepare for new school year

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHOP hosting Community Health Partnership back-to-school clinic
CHOP hosting Community Health Partnership back-to-school clinic 00:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  It's hard to believe but it's time for a lot of parents and kids to think about back to school! That's why the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is helping get families ready!

There will be a Community Health Partnership clinic at 62nd Street and Cedar Avenue starting at 11 a.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. 

The event will include fresh food for families, sports equipment, health screenings and books for kids.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 7:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.