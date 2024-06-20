Antreé "Kitty" Ellis celebrates her 101st birthday in Northeast Philadelphia A special celebration for a 101st birthday. Friends and family gathered in Antreé Ellis' honor at the Pennypack Rehabilitation Center in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday afternoon. Antreé affectionately known as "Kitty” is the 10th of 12 children in her family. She served in the medical unit of the Women's Army Corps during World War II. Her secret to longevity, she said stayed relaxed and never put herself under a lot of pressure.