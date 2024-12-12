1 arrest made in Lower Merion deadly home invasion , search continues for 2nd suspect Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele and police announced Thursday the arrest of 41-year-old Charles Fulforth on charges of second-degree murder, robbery and other related charges. Last weekend, 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio was killed and his mother Bernadette was critically injured during a home invasion in Lower Merion. CBS News Philadelphia reporter Josh Sanders has the latest on the investigation and the search for the second suspect, Kelvin Roberts.