Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, NV, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a Regional Emmy Award.

Before Las Vegas, Ross reported and anchored at WZVN-TV in Fort Myers, FL, covering major natural disasters such as Hurricane Irma. His first job on air was at WENY-TV in Elmira, NY.

Ross grew up near Boston but has long considered Philadelphia home. He graduated from Temple in 2014, where he studied journalism and hosted a sports talk show on Temple's student-run radio station, WHIP. He also worked at KYW Newsradio as a desk assistant and service aide.

Ross and his wife enjoy exploring Philly, traveling, cooking, and going on walks and hikes with their 5-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, Phil. Ross enjoys golfing, volunteering, and watching sports with friends. Ross couldn't be happier to be back in the city he loves most.

