Philly native Pat Gallen has been with CBS News Philadelphia since 2015.

The Emmy Award-winning sports anchor and reporter can be seen during all day parts and is a co-host of both "Eagles Sunday Kickoff" and "Sunday Sports Zone."

He's also host of a "Gallen of Questions Podcast" which can be seen on our streaming channel and CBSPhiladelphia.com.

Pat has covered every meaningful event and athlete in this city over the last several years.

He was in Minneapolis as confetti rained down following the Eagles only Super Bowl victory. And he traveled with the Eagles to Arizona for their second Super Bowl trip in 5 years.

Pat was with the Phillies as they made their magical run through the 2022 playoffs and into the World Series.

He also covered the Villanova National Championship teams and Final Four run during Jay Wright's final season.

Previously, Pat was a host for 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN-FM), provided sports content for Philly.com and was co-host of Eagles Post Game Live for Fox 29 (WTXF-TV) in Philadelphia. Pat also was host of Phillies Nation TV on NBC Sports Philadelphia and began his sports broadcasting career with NBA Entertainment.

He's a graduate of Northeast High School and of West Chester University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications studies/journalism. Pat and his wife, Suzanne, and son, Graham, reside in Philadelphia.

Connect with Pat on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.