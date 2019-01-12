Jan Carabeo joined CBS News Philadelphia as a reporter in March 2014 and was named weekend morning anchor in January 2017.

Before moving to Philadelphia, she was a reporter and anchor at WTIC-TV in Hartford, Connecticut, where she worked on the morning news show.

Jan has also worked in New York as a reporter at WSYR-TV in Syracuse, as well as WICZ-TV and WIVT-TV/WBGH-TV both in Binghamton.

Her reporting earned a New York Associated Press award in 2011 for Best News Series, "Gold Star Mom," about a mother's fight against the Department of Motor Vehicles to keep a commemorate license plate in honor of her son who died in Vietnam.

A native of Maryland, Jan graduated summa cum laude from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. She majored in journalism and minored in English language and literature.

Jan, her husband Andrew and their Russian Blue cat Riley live in Philadelphia.

Connect with Jan Carabeo on Twitter and on Facebook.