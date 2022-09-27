Watch CBS News
Man arrested in North Carolina for sexually assaulting, robbing Philadelphia woman

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they arrested 22-year-old Zyree Downing in North Carolina around 11:30 p.m. Monday for beating, sexually assaulting and robbing an elderly woman inside her East Mt. Airy home earlier this month. The incident happened inside the victim's home on the 7400 block of Devon Street.

Police say Downing gained access to the home by acting as if he needed help. Once he was inside, he allegedly attacked her and stole her grey 2014 Toyota Corolla, cellphone and credit card.

Authorities say Downing demanded money from the victim, which she refused. He then punched her in the head and back multiple times, choked her, forced her to take off her clothes and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

If you have any information on Downing's whereabouts, police are asking you to call them at 215-685-3251.

