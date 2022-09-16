Watch CBS News
Crime

71-year-old woman sexually assaulted, robbed in East Mt. Airy home: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 71-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed inside her own home in East Mt. Airy on Thursday, Philadelphia police say. The incident happened on the 7400 block of Devon Street around 3:30 pm.

Police say the offender is between 17 and 24 years old and 5-foot-5 tall with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with charcoal writing and army green pants.

He entered the victim's house through an unlocked front door screaming for help.

Authorities say the man demanded money from the victim which she refused. He then punched her in the head and back multiple times, choked her, forced her to take off her clothes and sexually assaulted her, police say.

The offender took off in the victim's grey 2014 Toyota Corolla stealing her cell phone and credit card, authorities say.

If you have any information on this incident, call police. 

First published on September 16, 2022 / 1:54 PM

