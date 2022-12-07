Man charged with attempted homicide in 3 county crime spree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against the man accused in a violent crime spree that spanned three counties across the Philly region. Zahkee Austin is charged with three counts of attempted homicide and other related offenses for the alleged crimes he committed in West Goshen and Philadelphia.

The case will be prosecuted by the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning. CBS3 was at the courthouse in West Chester, where Austin was arraigned for the armed robbery in West Goshen that occurred Monday at an Exxon gas station on High Street.

Police say Austin was wanted in multiple incidents across the Philadelphia area, including an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, Delaware County; an armed robbery in West Goshen Township; and another armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.

In the Middletown Township incident, state troopers say Austin shot at two people during an attempted home invasion. It's not known if he knew the victims.

Austin will have a preliminary hearing for the West Goshen robbery next week.