Man arrested in shooting death of Chester High School football player, police say

An 18-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a Chester High School football player in 2024, police said on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, police said Jesse Allen Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the shooting death of 17-year-old Zaheem Sabree. Allen Jr. was taken to George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Glen Mills, Delaware County, with no bail, according to police.

Sabree, who was entering his senior year, was shot in the head and killed on the 100 block of East 24th Street on June 30, 2024. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

After the shooting, the Chester Upland School District released a statement saying that Sabree was a "dedicated and loved member of CUSD's High School football program since his sophomore year."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this heartbreaking and difficult time," the statement from the district read in part. "The shocking passing of Zaheem is a major loss for our school community and affects everyone from classmates to teachers who had the privilege of knowing him. His dedication and spirit as a member of our High School football program is irreplaceable and he will be missed by his teammates and coaches, who remember him not just as a player, but as a friend on and off the field."