Chester High School football player shot in head, killed, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Chester High School football player was shot and killed over the weekend, police said.

The shooting happened on Sunday just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of 24th and Crosby streets. Police identified the Chester High student as 17-year-old Zaheem Sabree.

Police said officers found Sabree lying in the 100 block of East 24th Street with a gunshot wound in the left side of his head. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The Chester Upland School District released a statement saying that Sabree, an incoming 12 grader, was a "dedicated and loved member of CUSD's High School football program since his sophomore year."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this heartbreaking and difficult time," the statement from the district read in part. "The shocking passing of Zaheem [Sunday] is a major loss for our school community and affects everyone from classmates to teachers who had the privilege of knowing him. His dedication and spirit as a member of our High School football program is irreplaceable and he will be missed by his teammates and coaches, who remember him not just as a player, but as a friend on and off the field."

Even though school is out for the summer, the district has made support services available for staff and students through Wednesday.

Support services will be available at STEM Academy at Showalter, which is located at 1100 West 10th Street in Chester.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the City of Chester Police Department.