Former basketball coach, trainer arrested after accused of sexually abusing 3 minors

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A basketball coach and trainer has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing three girls he worked with, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office. Officials said there may be more victims and are asking them to come forward.

Zachary Ray, 31 of Wynnewood, is facing multiple counts of child sexual abuse in Chester County and surrounding areas.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office alleges the 31-year-old assaulted the three girls in schools, parks and in their homes between 2014 and 2023. They range in age from 10 to 16 years old.

Ray was arrested by Chester County detectives Monday and charged with aggravated indecent assault, child pornography, indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors and other related offenses.

He is also facing similar charges in Philadelphia and awaiting a trial.

Chester County Detectives received information that Ray had sexually abused multiple juvenile girls back on Aug. 21, 2023.

The victims all described the same assault initiative, where Ray would take off their clothing to conduct a "core check" and stretch them out while continuing to touch them inappropriately.

They also allege that the 31-year-old used his cellphone to take pictures of them.

Ray posted bail and is set to have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 4.

Law enforcement believes there may be more victims still unidentified. Officials ask that if you have any information on this case to please contact Detective Ben Martin at 610-344-6866.