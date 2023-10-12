"Terrorists invaded their home": Wynnewood woman described moment 5 family members were kidnapped by Hamas

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A Wynnewood family is scared and confused after five family members were kidnapped in Israel by terrorists. A man and his young son are still missing.

Israeli-American Danielle Gutman was already worried when she heard about the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday. Then, she said she learned about what happened to her sister-in-law's cousin, Ohad Yahalomi, and his family in a farming settlement of Nir-Oz in southern Israel, not far from the Gaza Strip.

"Any kind of happiness is moving further and further away," Gutman said, as she wiped away tears of grief.

ALSO SEE: New Jersey man serving in Israeli military killed in Hamas attacks while taking care of wounded soldiers

Gutman said Ohad, his wife Bat-Sheva, their 12-year-old son Eitan and the couple's two younger daughters were in their home, taking shelter from attacks on their neighborhood.

She described the horrific moments members of Hamas broke in and kidnapped the family.

"Terrorists invaded their home. They shot Ohad and took Eitan on a motorcycle with two armed terrorists with machine guns, which raced away right into Gaza immediately," Gutman described.

Gutman said the woman and the woman's daughters were also kidnapped but were able to escape and find help from Israeli forces.

"Bat-Sheva and her two daughters were put on another motorcycle and – she was so clever – they had stopped for some reason, and she just ran, barefoot, with the two girls in her arms," Gutman said. "It must have been a few kilometers, probably, until she reached an Israeli soldier who helped her get to safety and now she is with her family."

RELATED: U.S. arranging charter flights to get Americans out of Israel as war with Hamas escalates

However, the family has not heard from Ohad or Eitan since.

Gutman said she is trying to cope as best as she can.

"Turn off the news. Turn off social media. Take breaks. I don't know. I have yet to find what works for me," she said.

Gutman said she is praying day and night for Ohad and Eitan to get home safely.