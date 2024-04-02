28 Wynnewood students heading to Vermont to experience, teach full effects of solar eclipse

Montgomery County teacher taking class to Vermont to experience full effects of solar eclipse

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia-area teacher is taking 28 Friends' Central School students to an area northeast of Burlington, Vermont to experience the full effects of a total solar eclipse.

Deborah Skapik, a Friends' Central School teacher who's also a NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador and a SEAL Solar Eclipse Expert, will be leading the group, which consists of high school students.

"It touches the heart and the spirit in a way nothing else does," Skapik said. "Can you describe falling in love? You can't really and that's the way eclipses are. They're unique individual experiences, and I want all my students to have that"

Leading up to the eclipse, the students will be running telescopes, doing demonstrations and explaining the science behind the eclipse to Vermont elementary school students.

During the total solar eclipse itself, the students will be performing audio and visual experiments.

"I am so excited," Jules Demski, a senior, said. "It's my final year of high school, and another massive thing being able to experience this with my friends, with my other classmates. It's going to be really cool, and I'm really excited for this!"