Gallen of Questions: Rob McElhenney talks "Welcome to Wrexham," Eagles and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He is one of the most famous and successful actors to come out of Philadelphia in a very long time. Rob McElhenney is starring in a new documentary, "Welcome to Wrexham," which follows his purchase of an English soccer team with actor Ryan Reynolds.

McElhenney was good enough to sit down to talk with Eyewitness News sports anchor Pat Gallen about the show and more.

"We didn't want to make a sports documentary," McElhenney said. "We wanted to tell a compelling story about this town and these people."

The "we" is South Philadelphia native and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star, McElhenney, along with A-list celebrity Ryan Reynolds. The Town is Wrexham in Wales. The story, "Welcome to Wrexham," now on FX, is about their quest to purchase a bottom-tier soccer team and bring it to the top.

McElhenney says life as a Philadelphia Eagles fan set this course.

"That was a big reason why we chose the club and chose the town," McElhenney said. "Working class. Blue collar people who love their sports teams more than almost anything else in their lives and we knew how important that was to the community. And I felt like I know those people because I grew up with those people, I'm related to those people and I am one of those people."

Despite being involved with a few massive shows and a hit podcast, he always finds time for the Birds.

"I'm looking forward to Sunday. I'm actually going to be in Philadelphia," McElhenney said. "We're doing a live version of the podcast in a couple of weeks and the Eagles play their home opener on Monday night so I'm really excited about that."

So McElhenney can run a team and keep it always sunny, but can he handle a Gallen of Questions?

