Fans prepare for WrestleMania 40 by tailgating at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of Night 1

WrestleMania fans hit the Linc early for tailgating festivities ahead of Night 1

WrestleMania fans hit the Linc early for tailgating festivities ahead of Night 1

WrestleMania fans hit the Linc early for tailgating festivities ahead of Night 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hours before WrestleMania 40 took over Lincoln Financial Field, die-hard wrestling fans were in the parking lot, preparing and tailgating ahead of the big show.

"We've been planning this tailgate for months in advance," Victor Jathu said.

Jathu and his friends have been in Philadelphia all week leading up to the event. They've been outside the Linc since 9 a.m. Saturday.

"We are really excited to be here," Yonel Lopez said.

And they aren't the only ones.

Other fans were tailgating, too, outside of the stadium. They were anxious to get inside to take in the night's main event.

"You can't really put it into words," said Derreck Moore.

"It's going to be awesome. I'm excited." John Roberts said.

"We are ready to party. We're going to go hard," Hugo Quiruga said.

It was also a party at Chickie's and Pete's. Over 200 wrestling fans were there to tailgate before they headed off to WrestleMania.

Most of the fans in attendance at the tailgate flew from the U.K.

"This was my 60th birthday present from my son. So it's fantastic to come to WrestleMania and it's a bonus that it was for my birthday," said Lynn Turner, who flew in from the U.K.

"Instead of getting a house, I came to WrestleMania," said Tom Turner, Lynn Turner's son. "It's going to be an amazing time and I'm glad to share it with my mom. "

Turner and other wrestling fans said they have been waiting for this day their entire lives.

"It's just amazing," said Pete Lucas, who also flew in from the U.K. "To be surrounded by people who done the exact same thing we did. It's almost like Mecca but for a wrestling fan, it's incredible."

And they're all expecting it to be a night to remember.