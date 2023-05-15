Teen ID'd after killed in SEPTA Market-Frankford Line shooting

Suspect wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old at SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon has been identified. The teen was found on the SEPTA platform in the 5200 block of Market Street with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm, according to police.

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m. He has been identified as Wort Whipple, from the Frankford neighborhood, police released Monday.

Authorities say it started with a fistfight on the train between Whipple and the accused gunman.

Sunday, SEPTA officials released photos of the suspected gunman.

Officials release photos of a suspected gunman after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot on the Market-Frankford SEPTA line. SEPTA

This shooting marks the sixth minor shot in Philadelphia over the past four days. Two of them have died.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call SEPTA Police at (215) 580-8111 or Philadelphia Police.