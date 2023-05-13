Watch CBS News
Crime

14-year-old dies after shot in the chest on SEPTA's Market-Frankford line: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

14-year-old dies after shot in the chest on SEPTA's Market-Frankford line
14-year-old dies after shot in the chest on SEPTA's Market-Frankford line 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  A 14-year-old died after a shooting on SEPTA's SEPTA's Market-Frankford line in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened near 5200 Market Street and the 14-year-old was shot once in the chest and once in the left arm.

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 4:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.