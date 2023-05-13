14-year-old dies after shot in the chest on SEPTA's Market-Frankford line: police

14-year-old dies after shot in the chest on SEPTA's Market-Frankford line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old died after a shooting on SEPTA's SEPTA's Market-Frankford line in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened near 5200 Market Street and the 14-year-old was shot once in the chest and once in the left arm.

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.