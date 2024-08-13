Man accused of breaking into homes in New Jersey neighborhood by pushing in home's window AC unit

Man arrested in string of daytime home burglaries in New Jersey

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- On Saturday, Woodbury City police arrested a man accused of several daytime home burglaries in the city's West End area over the last few weeks.

Investigators alleged the suspected burglar would wait until people left their homes for the day and then break in either through an unlocked window or by pushing out the home's window air conditioning unit.

"As soon as I heard about it, I was shocked and then immediately after that, I was scared and nervous," Sally Heide, a Woodbury resident, said. "It's a nice area. It really is, and it's just unnerving to have to be extra careful."

Jennifer Burns, a Woodbury resident, said she's already changed up her habits.

"That's really scary to me, really scary," Burns said. "All of my doors are staying locked during the day where normally, I would have this door open."

Woodbury Police Chief Thomas Ryan said that after arresting the suspected burglar, officers had recovered several stolen items, including jewelry and family heirlooms.

"We have a unique connection with our residents," Ryan said. "I do think some [of the officers] take it personal and wanted to do everything they could for those residents."

He recommended homeowners invest in security systems and display signs advertising the presence of those systems.

"It's definitely going to not only make you feel better about the security of your home," Ryan said. "It's going to provide a deterrent."

Bob and Sally Heide said their family members have already taken extra precautions.

"We did install cameras," Bob Heide said. "We're also going to use our alarm more."

Sally Heide added, "All the windows downstairs, windows are shut. I don't leave any open for air."