Watch CBS News
Local News

Women shot during attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia

By Hayley D'Amico

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 35-year-old woman was shot in an attempted carjacking while getting gas at a North Philadelphia gas station Tuesday night, police say.

Authorities say the woman was filling up her BMW at Global gas station on the corner of North 22nd Street and West Allegheny Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when an armed man walked up from behind the woman, got into a physical altercation with her, and attempted to take her car. That is when she also pulled out a gun and the two shot at each other. 

The woman was struck twice in the legs. The male was shot in the back and leg.

Police took both people to Temple University Hospital, where they are both listed in stable condition. The man is being held as prisoner.

"We have the 35-year-old victim's car still on the scene and the gas pump is still in the gas tank, so that is part of our scene," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

This is an active investigation.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 2:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.