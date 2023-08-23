Women shot during attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 35-year-old woman was shot in an attempted carjacking while getting gas at a North Philadelphia gas station Tuesday night, police say.

Authorities say the woman was filling up her BMW at Global gas station on the corner of North 22nd Street and West Allegheny Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when an armed man walked up from behind the woman, got into a physical altercation with her, and attempted to take her car. That is when she also pulled out a gun and the two shot at each other.

The woman was struck twice in the legs. The male was shot in the back and leg.

Police took both people to Temple University Hospital, where they are both listed in stable condition. The man is being held as prisoner.

"We have the 35-year-old victim's car still on the scene and the gas pump is still in the gas tank, so that is part of our scene," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

This is an active investigation.