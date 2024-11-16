3 women critically injured after hit-and-run in Wilmington, Delaware

Holiday market, ice rink open in Philadelphia's Dilworth Park | Digital Brief

Holiday market, ice rink open in Philadelphia's Dilworth Park | Digital Brief

Holiday market, ice rink open in Philadelphia's Dilworth Park | Digital Brief

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured three women early Saturday morning.

Police said the hit-and-run happened just after 2 a.m. on the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue in Wilmington.

Investigators found three women: a 33-year-old, a 35-year-old, and a 36-year-old, all of whom had been hit by the car before it took off, according to police.

The three women suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital, police said.

The Wilmington Police Department's Special Operations Division/Traffic Unit is investigating the hit-and-run.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the crash is asked to contact Master Corporal Paul Simonds at (302) 553-1598.