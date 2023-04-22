Woman's body found under rubble in Southwest Philadelphia building: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a woman's body was found under the rubble of a burned-out building in Southwest Philadelphia.

Construction workers found the body Saturday morning on the 7600 block of Este Avenue.

The building which served as transitional housing for the homeless caught fire early Thursday morning and was in the process of being demolished.

Initially on Thursday, fire officials said everyone who was inside had been accounted for.

Police have not released the identity of the woman.