Crime

Philly woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.

Jesse Nartey  

Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.

This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 3:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

