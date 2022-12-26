Man killed in Center City hotel was involved with gunman's partner: sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sources tell Eyewitness News a 37-year-old man that was shot and killed in a Center City hotel on Christmas was allegedly involved with the gunman's partner. The shooting happened at the Sheraton on North 17th Street around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the suspect went to the hotel, found the victim alone and shot and killed them. After the shooting, the suspect drove back to Montgomery County and reportedly called police and confessed to the crime.

The gunman was then taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.