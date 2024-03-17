Watch CBS News
Woman critically injured after falling off jet ski in Delaware River: Philadelphia police

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sunday, March 17, 2024
Digital Brief: Sunday, March 17, 2024 03:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was rescued after she was critically injured falling off a jet ski into the Delaware River Sunday evening, according to Philadelphia police. 

The Philadelphia Marine Unit responded to the area of Linden and Delaware avenues for a water rescue just after 5:30 p.m. Police said a 51-year-old woman had fallen off a jet ski on the New Jersey side of the Delaware River, but was taken to the Philadelphia side. 

Crowds gathered as officials boated out to rescue the woman. 

After rescuing the 51-year-old just before 6:30 p.m., police carried her out to an ambulance on a gurney. Medics then took the woman to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where they said she is currently in critical condition. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is an associate digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 8:45 PM EDT

