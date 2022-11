PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, sources say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue.

A person of interest is in custody.

