Woman and dog killed in Bucks County house fire

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what caused a Bucks County home to go up in flames Wednesday morning, killing a woman and dog.

Troopers were called to the home on Mountain View Drive in Haycock Township around 4 a.m., where PSP said the house was found "fully engulfed" by fire.

State police said the woman and dog were found dead at the back door of the home, which is located on the grounds of Nockamixon State Park.

Fatal house fire in Haycock Township, Bucks County CBS Philadelphia

Video from Chopper 3 early Wednesday showed firefighters setting up several ladders and large hoses and smoke billowed from several points in the roof.

Later in the morning, daylight revealed that at least part of the home had collapsed in the fire.

The PSP Troop M Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, and is being assisted by numerous local and federal agencies, including the ATF, Bucks County Fire Marshal, Dublin Criminal Investigation Unit and Ottsville Volunteer Fire Company.