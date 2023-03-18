Woman accused of fatally striking 2 PA State Troopers, pedestrian heads to trial

Woman accused of fatal crash on I-95 heads to trial later this year

Woman accused of fatal crash on I-95 heads to trial later this year

Woman accused of fatal crash on I-95 heads to trial later this year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --A driver accused of killing three people on I-95, including two Pennsylvania state troopers, will head to trial later this year.

Prosecutors say Jayana Webb was driving drunk last March when she hit and killed troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack along with Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

The troopers were helping Oliveras, who was walking on the highway near the sports complex in South Philadelphia.

Webb is charged with third-degree murder. Her trial is scheduled to start in December.