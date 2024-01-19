Wintery mix turns Mount Airy, Chester and Montgomery counties in winter wonderland

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Whether it was trekking through the snow on a mission, cleaning up the snow for others or stocking up on snow supplies for the home, people all had a different snow day itinerary for Friday.

Life slows down a bit when you are in the suburbs. This latest winter mix has turned Mount Airy into a winter wonderland.

A trip to the suburbs often allows an escape from the fast pace of the city but on this day fast or slow, there was no escaping the snow.

CBS News Philadelphia talked with people enjoying the snow day and one woman searching.

"I like it. I kinda missed it," Tawanna Coleman said.

Not one, but two winter storms this week brought measurable snow to Philadelphia for the first time in 700 days.

Josh Sanders: What has it been like on the roads this morning?

Nolan Rehmn: It's pretty rough, to be honest. I'm sliding around for the most part and I'm in four-wheel drive and it's still pretty slippery out here.

People were out in Mount Airy with their four-legged friends enjoying the winter wonderland.

It's a day to slow down a bit. A slower pace with a purpose beyond the snowflakes for Sarah Bausmith.

"My cat went missing on the 16th," Bausmith said. "Got out and right as the snow started, so hoping he will come back home."

The snow day is a time to look in on family. For others, a day to play.

Small businesses in West Chester welcome customers despite winter weather conditions

Despite these conditions, some small businesses on Gay Street in downtown West Chester have decided to stay open.

A steady stream of customers flowed into Market Street Hardware in West Chester to stock up on winter storm necessities.

"I came in today to get some materials to clear my steps, to get rid of this ice, salt and snow, and to make sure I don't have no liabilities," Dwayne Loper said.

"Because we haven't had snow in a few years, people didn't really start buying until it was falling," Frank Eckley said.

Owner Eckley said he can barely keep rock salt, shovels and scrapers in stock as snow continues to pile up outside.

"It's going out the door at rocket speed," he said.

Even with the demand, the weather is impacting the store's supply after only a partial shipment of snow essentials arrived on Friday morning.

"But we're getting in supplies as fast as we can," Eckley said.

They're not the only small business staying open during the storm. While others decided to close their doors, Mayday Coffee Shop was serving up warm drinks as customers worked remotely.

"At the end of the day, it's just another weather condition," Owner Keaton McMullen said. "Rain or shine people still need their coffee, and the community still wants to be together."

According to borough officials, a snow emergency was declared for the area and it will last until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Contractors in Montco thrilled to work on a snow day during Friday's storm

Owners of a family-owned business said they were happy to work Friday as snow shut down many schools and offices.

Brian Bond is co-owner of H&B Driveway Resealing. But Friday, he was not servicing driveways. He was helping supervise a crew as they cleared snow from Merion Mercy Academy.

"We're glad it's snowing, we're glad to get people out working today, and it's fun to make money in the snow," Bond said.

He said he still remembered telling this crew to stay home the past couple of years because there was not enough snow to remove.

"They're waiting," he said. "They're always hoping, and we're always praying and thinking it's going to snow, but now this year everyone is coming out of the woodwork and everyone's ready to work, which is a nice feeling."

"I'm happy to see the snow all the time," said Bond's father and business partner, Henry. "I have salt, I've had for a while in a container because we couldn't use it for two years."

Henry said this crew will take a break and head right back to campus, possibly all night long. The school has a function at 7 a.m. Saturday.

"And I was told they're not canceling. So, this has got to be cleaned so they can have that," Henry said.

That meant more hours in the snow and more money for this crew.

"No one likes when snow comes. We love it," Bond said.



