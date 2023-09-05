Winslow Township School District released students early due to excessive heat

Winslow Township School District holds half-day for the first day of school due to heatwave

Winslow Township School District holds half-day for the first day of school due to heatwave

Winslow Township School District holds half-day for the first day of school due to heatwave

WINSLOW, N.J., (CBS) -- Parents told CBS Philadelphia their kids were excited to get back to school and to see their friends. But today, they also didn't mind getting to head home early.

It may only be the first day of class, but many districts are already making changes to the schedule to help keep kids safe.

On the first day of the new school year buses started arriving early at Winslow Township High School in Camden County.

The district changed course and decided to operate on a half-day schedule because of the extreme heat and humidity.

READ MORE: Here's which schools are closing early in the Philadelphia region due to the heatwave

Parents, like Karima Jennings, waited patiently across the street after her daughter's first day as a freshman.

"I think that it's excellent to get them out at an early time before the heat starts to kick in," Jennings said.

The high school students were dismissed around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Just down the street at Winslow Township Middle School, parents also arrived early as students were let out around noon on their first day back.

"My son wasn't happy at first about school. He didn't know summer went by so fast and my daughter she's in kindergarten and she's excited to be back," Amanda Paskell said.

Camden County is under a heat advisory as temperatures climbed into the 90s feeling more like the dead of summer.

But as summer vacation is ending more school districts are making changes.

At least a half dozen districts in South Jersey, including Camden City Schools and Gloucester Township, will have early dismissal because of the heat when students head back into the classroom Wednesday morning.

"With the heat, I'm glad the kids are getting out of school because they have partial AC in the building, and it could be brutal all week," Paskell said.

Several districts decided they will have early dismissal Wednesday and Thursday, and others on Friday as well. Some after school activities have been canceled because of the brutal heat.

Make sure to double check with your individual district depending on what your kids' schedule may look like over the next couple of days.