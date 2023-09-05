Here's which schools are closing early in the Philadelphia region due to the heatwave

Philadelphia School District and Upper Darby School District to hold early dismissals early ahead of

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia will dismiss some students early Tuesday and Wednesday due the heatwave impacting the region this week.

The 70 schools set to dismiss early either don't have air conditioning or the buildings have inadequate cooling systems. Classes will be dismissed three hours early.

The following Philadelphia schools will be impacted:

AMY at James Martin

AMY Northwest

Marian Anderson

Bache-Martin

Clara Barton

James G. Blaine

Bridesburg Annex

Building 21

Gloria Casarez

Castor Gardens

Joseph Catharine

Lewis Cassidy

Central High School

Benjamin B. Comegys

Watson Comly

Kennedy C. Crossan

Anna B. Day

Hamilton Disston

Paul Dunbar

Ellwood

Eleanor Emlen

D. Newlin Fell

Thomas K. Finletter

Edwin H. Fitler

Aloysius L. Fitzpatrick

Fox Chase

Benjamin High Franklin

Horace Furness

Edward Gideon

Stephen Girard

Warren Harding

Charles Henry

Hill-Freedman World Academy

Francis Hopkinson

Henry Houston

Julia Howe

Abram Jenks

John S. Jenks

Eliza B. Kirkbride

Robert Lamberton

Anna Lingelbach

William Loesche

James Ludlow

John McCloskey

Alexander McClure

Morton McMichael

Weir Mitchell

J. Hampton Moore

Middle Years Alternative

George Nebinger

Olney Elementary

Overbrook Educational Center Annex

Overbrook Elementary

Parkway West

John Patterson

Penn Treaty

Rhawnhurst

Theodore Roosevelt

William Rowen

Roxborough High

William Sayre

George W. Sharswood

Isaac Sheppard

SLA (BFHS Campus)

South Philadelphia High

Spring Garden

Gilbert Spruance

James Sullivan

William Tilden

The U School

General Louis Wagner

Laura Waring

Martha Washington

CBS Philadelphia is still waiting to hear what the PSD will decide to do at the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.

Delaware County

The Upper Darby School District

The William Penn School District will have a half day for students from Wednesday through Friday due to the excessive heat. The district's first day of school is Wednesday.

Bucks County

Quakertown Elementary in Bucks County, will also have an early dismissal tomorrow and virtual learning on Wednesday and Thursday due to the heatwave.

Montgomery County

Keith Valley Middle School in Hatboro-Horsham School District will have an early dismissal at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Cheltenham High School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday due to not having air conditioning