Here's which schools are closing early in the Philadelphia region due to the heatwave
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia will dismiss some students early Tuesday and Wednesday due the heatwave impacting the region this week.
The 70 schools set to dismiss early either don't have air conditioning or the buildings have inadequate cooling systems. Classes will be dismissed three hours early.
The following Philadelphia schools will be impacted:
- AMY at James Martin
- AMY Northwest
- Marian Anderson
- Bache-Martin
- Clara Barton
- James G. Blaine
- Bridesburg Annex
- Building 21
- Gloria Casarez
- Castor Gardens
- Joseph Catharine
- Lewis Cassidy
- Central High School
- Benjamin B. Comegys
- Watson Comly
- Kennedy C. Crossan
- Anna B. Day
- Hamilton Disston
- Paul Dunbar
- Ellwood
- Eleanor Emlen
- D. Newlin Fell
- Thomas K. Finletter
- Edwin H. Fitler
- Aloysius L. Fitzpatrick
- Fox Chase
- Benjamin High Franklin
- Horace Furness
- Edward Gideon
- Stephen Girard
- Warren Harding
- Charles Henry
- Hill-Freedman World Academy
- Francis Hopkinson
- Henry Houston
- Julia Howe
- Abram Jenks
- John S. Jenks
- Eliza B. Kirkbride
- Robert Lamberton
- Anna Lingelbach
- William Loesche
- James Ludlow
- John McCloskey
- Alexander McClure
- Morton McMichael
- Weir Mitchell
- J. Hampton Moore
- Middle Years Alternative
- George Nebinger
- Olney Elementary
- Overbrook Educational Center Annex
- Overbrook Elementary
- Parkway West
- John Patterson
- Penn Treaty
- Rhawnhurst
- Theodore Roosevelt
- William Rowen
- Roxborough High
- William Sayre
- George W. Sharswood
- Isaac Sheppard
- SLA (BFHS Campus)
- South Philadelphia High
- Spring Garden
- Gilbert Spruance
- James Sullivan
- William Tilden
- The U School
- General Louis Wagner
- Laura Waring
- Martha Washington
CBS Philadelphia is still waiting to hear what the PSD will decide to do at the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.
Delaware County
- The Upper Darby School District is also riding the early dismissal train. According to the UDSD Superintendent, students will leave early Tuesday through Thursday.
- The William Penn School District will have a half day for students from Wednesday through Friday due to the excessive heat. The district's first day of school is Wednesday.
Bucks County
- Quakertown Elementary in Bucks County, will also have an early dismissal tomorrow and virtual learning on Wednesday and Thursday due to the heatwave.
Montgomery County
- Keith Valley Middle School in Hatboro-Horsham School District will have an early dismissal at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6.
- Cheltenham High School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday due to not having air conditioning
