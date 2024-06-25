Watch CBS News
Winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $3 million sold at Oregon Avenue newsstand

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia newsstand recently turned one lucky customer into a millionaire.

A $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket from the $160 Million Cash Blowout game was sold at Saloni Newsstand, located at 310 Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced this week.

The $160 Million Cash Blowout is a $30 scratch-off game, with a top prize of $3 million. The newsstand owner will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery is unique since it directs all proceeds to programs benefiting older residents. Since 1972, the lottery has raised more than $35 billion for property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and senior centers and meals. 

According to the lottery, scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly, so the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers only know where winning tickets have been sold once they're claimed.

Prizes must be claimed within a year of the game's end-sale date. Winners are encouraged to sign the back of their ticket immediately and contact the PA Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. 

