Wilmington firefighters rescue woman from Amtrak tracks in Delaware, fire chief says

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Firefighters rescued a woman who fell between a train car and the tracks at the train station in Wilmington, Delaware, Sunday evening, fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they found the woman alert and conscious under the train. They used extrication equipment to free the woman, who fell between a stopped Amtrak passenger train and the platform at the station at 200 East Front Street, just before 7 p.m., Wilmington Fire Chief John Looney said in a statement. She was out within about 15 minutes, Looney said.

Firefighters used extraction equipment to pull the woman from the gap between the train car and the platform in Wilmington. Wilmington Fire Department

Emergency responders from New Castle County and St. Francis Hospital were also at the scene and transported the woman to Christiana Trauma Center, according to the statement.

Amtrak police are investigating the incident, according to the fire chief.

Wilmington Fire Department