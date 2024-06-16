Watch CBS News
Local News

Delaware State Police searching for shoplifter who took $11,000 in cigarettes from Wilmington store

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival and Parade, restored PCC trolley cars enter service | Digital Brief
Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival and Parade, restored PCC trolley cars enter service | Digital Brief 02:31

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are asking the public for help identifying a person who stole more than $11,000 in cigarettes from a Walgreens in Wilmington last week. 

While an employee was busy in another part of the store, police said, the suspect went behind the counter and took the cigarettes from the Walgreens at 4575 New Linden Hill Road on June 13. 

🚨 Help Us Catch the Cigarette Bandit! 🚨 We need your eagle eyes to identify a shoplifter who puffed away with over...

Posted by Delaware State Police on Saturday, June 15, 2024

Police urge anyone with information to contact Trooper M. Watson of Troop 6 at 302-633-5000 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 9:29 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.