Montgomery County man dies after being shot by police during domestic incident, DA says

Man shot, killed by police after raising gun during domestic disturbance in Montgomery County, DA sa

Police in Willow Grove shot and killed a man who raised a gun during a domestic call Sunday morning, District Attorney Kevin R. Steel announced.

Officials are investigating the shooting, which happened when Upper Moreland Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance just before noon Sunday at the Commerce Square Apartments in Willow Grove, according to the Montgomery County district attorney's office. An 83-year-old woman let the two responding officers into the apartment, where they found a 68-year-old man with a handgun, the DA's announcement said. The man allegedly ignored police commands to drop the gun and eventually raised it up, the DA said. That was when police fired, killing the man. Both the man and the woman are residents of the apartment, according to the announcement.

Montgomery County detectives responded to the scene to investigate, which is protocol in the county for shootings that involve police, the DA said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:



National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)

1-800-787-3224 (TTY for the Deaf)

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence

1-800-932-4632 (in Pennsylvania)

1-800-537-2238 (national)