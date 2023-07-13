1 of 2 suspects arrested in connection with attempted abduction at Willow Grove Mall: police

1 of 2 men arrested in attempted abduction at Willow Grove Mall, police say

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police said one of the suspects wanted in connection with an attempted abduction at the Willow Grove Mall is in custody on Thursday.

Authorities said Khalilh Evans turned himself in after going to his attorney in Media, Delaware County. At the moment, he's charged with unlawful imprisonment of a child and harassment, and more charges could be coming, police said.

Police said Evans will see a judge and bail will be set Thursday night.

As far as the other suspect, police said they're still trying to determine his role in the case. He's still at large. His identity is not known at this time.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Willow Grove Mall in Abington Township, in the 2500 block of Moreland Road.

Abington Township police believe Evans and the other man were working together to try to abduct the teen in the middle of the mall.

Police are searching for these two men, who allegedly attempted to abduct a 14-year-old girl from Willow Grove Park in Abington Township, Montgomery County, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Abington Township Police Department

The teen told police she was going down the mall escalator from the second floor to the first. When she got to the bottom, she says she met one of the men who identified himself as Alex.

According to police, the man asked the teen to walk with him. He allegedly extended his arm as if he was going to escort her.

When the teen told the man she was underage and tried to step away from him, police claim the man grabbed her arm, placed it in his and started leading her through the mall.

Shortly later, police said the girl broke away from the man's grasp and immediately started screaming and running away.

Several bystanders witnessed the altercation and stepped in to prevent the man from approaching the teen again but couldn't prevent him from getting away, police said.

Police said the main suspect had a few defining features, including a dark "C" on his shirt and a unique leather bracelet with a braided metal know on his left wrist. Abington Township Police Department

After investigating further, police believe he was working with another man.

The two men took off in a dark gray Dodge or Chrysler minivan or crossover-type vehicle such as a Dodger Journey, police said.

Investigators also believe the men are connected to another incident involving a 13-year-old girl just 30 minutes prior to the attempted abduction at Willow Grove Mall on Wednesday.

They also believe the two men could be involved with a third incident that happened in June involving another teen girl in a Bucks County mall.

If you recognize either of the men in the pictures, you should call Abington police.