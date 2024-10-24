The nation's oldest LGBTQ+ lending library is one of Philadelphia's hidden gems

In Philadelphia's Gayborhood, there is a hidden gem of American history and the country's oldest LGBTQ+ lending library.

"The center opened in 1976 here in Philadelphia, and one of its first programs was to have a library," said John Anderies, director of John J. Wilcox Jr. Library at the William Way Community Center.

The John J. Wilcox, Jr. Library at the William Way LGBT Community Center emphasizes its unique role as the nation's oldest LGBTQ lending library. Established in 1976, the library offers more than 14,000 books and DVDs, focusing on the diverse lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals.

The library's hours are Monday-Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., except for holidays and is staffed by volunteers.

"Recently, I had someone come in looking for a DVD because they do like a monthly, movie night with their friends, so they wanted a movie," said volunteer Scott Edwards.

The center also has an archive dedicated to preserving Philadelphia's LGBTQ+ legacy.

"There's things like newspapers and periodicals, ephemera, individuals, personal papers, if they're, say, a writer or a photographer, whatever they've created during their life, or collected over time," said Anderies.

The archives showcase rare historical materials like personal papers, photographs, and recordings from one of the first gay radio programs in the U.S.

"There's so much in here that you don't even know it exists until you come in and look at it," said volunteer Natalie Manes.