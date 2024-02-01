Solider killed in Jordan drone attack remembered as family man, die-hard Philadelphia sports fan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sgt. William Jerome Rivers was one of the three United States Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone attack in Jordan earlier this week.

The soldier was originally believed to be from Willingboro, New Jersey, but his family says he was born and raised in Philadelphia.

Sgt. Rivers graduated from Germantown High School, and his cousin said he was a family man, had a heart of gold and loved serving his country.

The U.S. Army Reserves soldier made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country overseas. He, along with two other soldiers, were killed in a drone attack in Jordan, near the Syrian border.

U.S. Army officials say the drone hit the logistical support base when the soldiers were likely sleeping.

"At least if he was awake, he had a fighting chance to do something but you're asleep and can't do nothing," Maurice Muhammad, Sgt. Rivers' cousin, said.

Muhammad says his cousin "Will," as he was known, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2011. He served in Fort Dix and Georgia and always led by example.

"Some people are a soldier's soldier. You don't duck nothing. You don't run from it and you live that example and you train your soldiers to be this is what it is. This is the standard you go by and that was the Will," Muhammad said.

He says Rivers was also quiet, genuine and a big Philly sports fan.

"He loves Philly. He loved Philly. He was a die-hard Eagles fan all the way," Muhammad said.

Sgt. Rivers leaves behind a wife and son. His body will return to the United States on Friday, which is also his birthday.

"Many people don't really understand what it is to have to leave your family to go to some place that you can't even tell them where you are going to. And for Will to do that at the drop of the dime, he lived doing what he did," Muhammad said.