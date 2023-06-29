Smoky skies prompt Camden County to declare code red air quality alert

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Camden County declared a Code Red air quality alert Thursday as a smoky haze from the Canadian wildfires blanketed the region.

Caryelle Lasher, Camden County's Health and Human Services director, urged people to postpone outdoor activities and limit outdoor exercise.

"It's wonderful to get out and enjoy the outdoors and exercise," Lasher said. "But right now, it really is important to limit outdoor activity until the air quality improves."

Despite the hazy air, John Church still decided to go for a long walk along Cooper River Park.

Camden County declares a Code Red air quality alert as a haze from the Canadian wildfires blankets the region. How people in South Jersey are dealing with the conditions today at 5 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/oAZ1Cmr0RF — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) June 29, 2023

"I don't smell it as much, but I can still see the haze," Church said. "I'm sure other people have health issues, but for me, it doesn't bother me."

New Jersey Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said fruits and vegetables growing outside won't be affected by the haze.

"The only precaution you have to take is just to wash it, and that's just a precaution," Sec. Fisher said. "The product is safe."

Camden County leaders say they plan to continue monitoring the air for the rest of the week.