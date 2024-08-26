Watch CBS News
New Jersey Forest Fire Service investigating wildfire along Route 72

By Jessica MacAulay

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Part of Route 72 westbound in Burlington County, New Jersey, is closed Monday as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service responds to a wildfire.

The NJFFS shared in a post of X, that a fire is burning near mile marker 10.5 in Woodland Township along Route 72. 

Officials closed the road at mile marker 10.5 on Route 72 westbound while they responded to the blaze.

It's unclear how large the fire is at this time.

Fire officials ask anyone traveling in Burlington County to avoid this area for the time being. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

