New Jersey Forest Fire Service investigating wildfire along Route 72

NJ Transit fare holiday starts Monday, bystander shot during fight in Kensington, more news

NJ Transit fare holiday starts Monday, bystander shot during fight in Kensington, more news

NJ Transit fare holiday starts Monday, bystander shot during fight in Kensington, more news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Part of Route 72 westbound in Burlington County, New Jersey, is closed Monday as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service responds to a wildfire.

The NJFFS shared in a post of X, that a fire is burning near mile marker 10.5 in Woodland Township along Route 72.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Route 72 - Mile Marker 10.5 - Woodland Twp, Burlington County



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of mile marker 10.5 on Route 72 in Woodland Twp, Burlington County. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/eVAO1xfo21 — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) August 26, 2024

Officials closed the road at mile marker 10.5 on Route 72 westbound while they responded to the blaze.

It's unclear how large the fire is at this time.

Fire officials ask anyone traveling in Burlington County to avoid this area for the time being.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.