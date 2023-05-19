Salem County wildfire on old golf course now under control

ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A wildfire that broke out on a former golf course in Salem County is now under control, officials confirmed Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the former Holly Hills Golf Course in Alloway on Thursday. The area is now part of the Thundergut Pond Wildlife Management Area.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Alloway, Salem County - Thundergut Pond WMA



At 11 p.m. Thursday, May 18, @njdepforestfire achieved 100% containment of a 65-acre wildfire burning at the former Holly Hills Golf Course, now managed as part of the Thundergut Pond WMA in Alloway, Salem County. pic.twitter.com/ETEwA4pL5W — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) May 19, 2023

The fire grew to 65 acres.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

People were asked to avoid the area.