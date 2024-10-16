Crews battle a multi-acre wildfire at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in New Jersey
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is asking the public to avoid the area of Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Pemberton Township, Burlington County due to crews battling a wildfire.
Fire officials posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that the multi-acre wildfire is in the Mary Ann Forge Road area in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.
They said there are no road closures and no structures are threatened at this time.
