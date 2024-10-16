Watch CBS News
Crews battle a multi-acre wildfire at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in New Jersey

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is asking the public to avoid the area of Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Pemberton Township, Burlington County due to crews battling a wildfire.

Fire officials posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that the multi-acre wildfire is in the Mary Ann Forge Road area in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, Pemberton Twp, Burlington County The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is...

Posted by New Jersey Forest Fire Service on Wednesday, October 16, 2024

They said there are no road closures and no structures are threatened at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

