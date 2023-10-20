Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Cristopher Sanchez starts Game 4 of NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's red-hot bats whiffed and whiffed and Craig Kimbrel couldn't keep the Arizona Diamondbacks off the board Thursday as the Phillies failed to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the NL Championship Series.

The Phillies fell, 2-1, to the D-Backs in Game of the NLCS at Chase Field on Thursday.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the loss wasn't for a lack of focus. The Phils will not have to wait for long to prove otherwise.

"It could have gone either way, you know," Thomson said. "What are you going to do? I'm not going to think about it that way. I'm going to think about coming in here tomorrow and getting ready and getting ready to compete."

The Phillies are two wins away from another World Series appearance.

Here's what to know about Friday night's Game 4.

Who is pitching for the Phillies tonight?

The Phillies will turn to Cristopher Sanchez on Friday for Game 4. Sanchez will be making his first career postseason appearance and hasn't thrown a pitch in a game in 20 days.

But the left-handed pitcher told reporters Thursday night that he will be ready.

Sanchez began the season as pitching depth but eventually established himself as the team's best option for its fifth starter. The 26-year-old ended the season with a 3.44 ERA in 19 games and 18 starts, with 96 strikeouts and 16 walks.

Arizona's lineup is righty-heavy, so it's unclear how long the Phils will lean on Sanchez Friday night. His changeup allows him to get both righties and lefties out -- righties hit .260 with a .765 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) against him.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are deploying a bullpen game as they seek to even the series at 2-2.

Lefty Joe Mantiply will open for the D-Backs on Friday.

The Phillies saw Mantiply in their 10-0 win over Arizona, tagging the lefty with three runs on three innings in 1/3 of an inning.

One thing to keep an eye on: Which lineup will Thomson deploy?

Thomson has started Cristian Pache in left field with Brandon Marsh on the bench against lefties. But Mantiply likely won't make it to the bottom of the Phillies' lineup before getting the hook. So, Marsh may stay in the lineup.

The Phillies' lineup usually comes out about three hours before game time.

What time are the Phillies on today?

First pitch for Game 4 is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET.