Montgomery County families get creative and head outside to beat the heat

By Kim Hudson, Adam Fox

/ CBS Philadelphia

Montgomery County families get innovative to stay cool in scorching heat wave 02:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The season for lots of summer camp and swim club activities is all happening in the middle of high heat, prompting camp counselors and families to get creative.

"It feels like an oven out here," said camper Sean Lindsay at the Huntingdon Valley Athletic Association Soccer Camp.

He had one strategy for keeping cool, "Well, you just bring lots to drink."

His fellow camper Gianna Tsaketas said she had the same idea. "They're giving us a lot of water breaks, some relax time, and having fun," she said.

Tsaketas was talking about her camp counselors, including senior counselor John Zuidema, who helped keep campers cool in the heat by offering a creative cooling system idea from his camp director.

"Get some water guns out here and have them be able to just kind of get each other a little bit wet and I've also seen a lot of the kids pouring water on their own heads and stuff like that too," Zuidema said.

At the Upper Moreland Swim Club, swimmer Brynn Rogers realized something when she arrived Tuesday morning. "Well, I noticed that it feels like a bajillion degrees outside."

Montgomery County families beat the heat by heading outdoors 02:13

That is why lifeguard Abby Schneider was on the lookout for any signs of heat illness. "If they're really red, they say they're experiencing dizziness, nausea, lightheadedness," she said.

That vigilance is why Alice Creswick said she loves coming to this pool. "They're amazing. Our lifeguards, I trust them with everything," she said. "They're amazing kids."

So, she offered this invitation to families with kids hiding out at home from the heat.

"Definitely come out. Get the exercise they need," Creswick said. "Give them the sun. Give them the water. Give them all the activities."

First published on June 18, 2024 / 6:02 PM EDT

