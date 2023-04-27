What's on the mind of Philadelphia's young voters?

What is on the minds of Philadelphia's young voters as Election Day gets closer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are less than three weeks from May's primary elections and you have even less time to register. The deadline is May 1.

There are groups working to help Philadelphia's youngest voters register. What's on their mind as we near Election Day?

"I definitely think young people today have an impact on everything and voting is definitely one of them," Angelique Hinton said.

Young voters could have a major impact on the upcoming primary elections. More than a million people are registered to vote in Philadelphia, according to the city. Young voters, between 18 and 34, make up about a third of them.

But Hinton, with PA Youth Vote, says this group is not one politicians often speak to. She has hope that changes with better education.

"I think you're going to see real change because I think you're going to see young people show up in big numbers," Hinton said. "And I think it's going to continue to increase and you'll start to see this shift where elected leaders are paying a lot more attention to young people."

At Temple University, we found plenty of young registered voters on campus and there was one common issue that seemed to stand out from the rest.

"I really, really, really want to change the safety of this campus and safety of Philadelphia," freshman Klyanna Edwards-Polk said.

"I would say that safety is a pretty large concern," student Neil Conley said. "We had Mr. Wingard resign over safety concerns recently."

Other students are simply looking forward to something new.

"I am looking forward to change," senior Timothy Vincent said. "Change is good and sometimes uncomfortable but it is necessary."

When those results come in, Hinton expects young people to be difference makers.

"I think you'll see a lot of young people turn out," Hinton said. "And then I think you'll see after the election, you'll see a lot of young people holding leaders accountable to the promises they made when running for office."