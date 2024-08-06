West Windsor residents asked to shelter-in-place, all roads flooded, police say

Philadelphia region under thunderstorm watch for most of Tuesday

Philadelphia region under thunderstorm watch for most of Tuesday

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (CBS) -- Residents in West Windsor, Mercer County, are being asked to shelter-in-place because all roads are flooded, police said on Tuesday.

Parts of the Philadelphia region are under a thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Please shelter in place.

ALL ROADWAYS ARE FLOODED and should be considered unsafe for travel or crossing. (Yes, I mean all!)

There are vehicles trapped in flooded roadways.

There are lightning strikes to several houses where the Fire Department has been dispatched pic.twitter.com/rORcW6smfF — West Windsor Police (@westwindsorpd) August 6, 2024

West Windsor Police said all roads in the township should considered "unsafe for travel or crossing." Vehicles are trapped in roadways, police said.

Police added that lightning had also struck several houses in West Windsor, and the fire department had been dispatched.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.