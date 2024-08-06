Watch CBS News
Local News

West Windsor residents asked to shelter-in-place, all roads flooded, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia region under thunderstorm watch for most of Tuesday
Philadelphia region under thunderstorm watch for most of Tuesday 03:57

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. (CBS) -- Residents in West Windsor, Mercer County, are being asked to shelter-in-place because all roads are flooded, police said on Tuesday. 

Parts of the Philadelphia region are under a thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m., the National Weather Service said. 

West Windsor Police said all roads in the township should considered "unsafe for travel or crossing." Vehicles are trapped in roadways, police said. 

Police added that lightning had also struck several houses in West Windsor, and the fire department had been dispatched. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.