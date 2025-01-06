Watch CBS News
14-year-old critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in West Philadelphia Monday night, according to police.

Investigators were sent to the West Philly shooting on Farson Street where they found the teenage boy had been shot twice in the leg.

Police say they took the boy to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he's said to be in critical condition.

There have been no arrests or weapons recovered in the shooting.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is overseeing the case.

